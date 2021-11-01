Trial starts over quality of health care in Arizona prisons

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — An incarcerated woman who testified at a trial over the quality of health care in Arizona prisons tearfully recalled her frustration about the length of time it took to be diagnosed and treated for multiple sclerosis. Kendall Johnson detailed her repeated attempts to get help for what started as numbness in her feet and legs in 2017 and was diagnosed as multiple sclerosis in 2020. The trial was called after a judge threw out a 6-year-old settlement resolving the lawsuit. The judge explained the state showed little interest in making many of the improvements it promised. The state denied allegations it was providing inadequate care.