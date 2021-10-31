State OK’s open-pit mine site’s reclamation plan near Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A reclamation plan for a proposed new copper open-pit mine’s site on the western slope of the Santa Rita Mountains south of Tucson has received state approval over opponents’ objections that Hudbay Minerals Inc. didn’t address major issues. Meanwhile, supporters of the project called Hudbay’s reclamation plan for its Copper World project thorough and environmentally responsible, the Arizona Daily Star reported. State Mine Inspector Joe Hart approved Hudbay’s reclamation plan on Oct. 19, four days after the office’s formal deadline for submitting public comments.