London’s injury dampens USC’s 41-34 victory over Arizona

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California held off winless Arizona 41-34. Drake London caught nine passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns in the first half before leaving the Coliseum field with a serious right leg injury. Kedon Slovis passed for 192 yards and Gary Bryant Jr. caught two touchdown passes as the Trojans snapped their three-game home losing streak and extended the Wildcats’ epic skid to 20 games, the longest in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Will Plummer rushed for a 16-yard TD with 12:50 to play, and Arizona trimmed USC’s lead to seven points with 6:04 left on a short field goal.