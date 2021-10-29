Former Phoenix hotel to be shelter for older homeless people

PHOENIX (AP) — A former Phoenix hotel will be used as a shelter for older homeless people. The Arizona Department of Housing provided $7.5 million to purchase the former Phoenix Inn. The City Council approved spending an additional $4 million to rehabilitate the property near Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue to serve people ages 55 and older. Central Arizona Shelter Services will operate the facility, which will have up to 170 beds in 130 rooms, aiming at providing temporary shelter to individuals for up to 90 days. The agency hopes to open the facility by next summer and have it serve as a model for more shelters across metro Phoenix.