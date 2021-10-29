Arizona reports 3,691 additional COVID cases, 63 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported nearly 3,700 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as the state’s rolling averages for new cases and deaths rose. The 3,691 additional cases and 63 deaths reported by the state Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to over 1,163,000 cases and nearly 21,200 deaths. The dashboard also reported that 1,718 COVID-in patients occupied inpatient hospital beds as of Thursday, keeping the state on a level of hospitalizations that has plateaued in that vicinity all this month. Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University data indicated that seven-day rolling averages of daily new case and daily cases both increased over the past two weeks.