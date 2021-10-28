Man driving dirt bike killed in collision with police SUV

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix Police Department spokeswoman say a 32-year-old man was killed in a collision involving a motorcycle driven by the man and a police SUV. Sgt. Ann Justus said Brant Antwon Deshawn was the man killed in the collision that occurred Wednesday evening at an intersection where the police SUV was making a left turn. Justus said the motorcycle driven by Deshawn was a dirt bike not licensed for roadway use and not equipped with a headlight and that Deshawn wasn’t wearing a helmet. Justus said the officer driving the SUV wasn’t injured.