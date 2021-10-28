Man deemed mentally fit for trial in courthouse shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A judge concluded a man accused of opening fire a year ago on a security officer outside a federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix is mentally fit to stand trial. Earlier this year, James Lee Carr was sent to a medical facility after the judge deemed him incompetent to stand trial. The judge concluded Thursday that Carr’s mental fitness had been restored. Authorities say Carr fired shots at a security officer inspecting a UPS truck at the entrance of the courthouse’s underground garage. One round struck the officer, but he was wearing a bulletproof vest. Carr, who wasn’t injured, pleaded not guilty to the charges.