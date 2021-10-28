Cardinals’ Ward carted off after violent kickoff collision

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward has been carted off the field after a violent collision on a kickoff with Green Bay’s Kylin Hill. Ward went low to tackle Hill in the third quarter and had his head knocked backward. The crowd let out a collective groan as players from both sidelines ran out to check on him. The Cardinals said Ward was able to move all his extremities and was being evaluated for a concussion. Arizona’s trainers rushed out to the field to check on Ward and worked on him for several minutes before strapping him to a stretcher as the entire Cardinals team watched on the field. Ward gave a thumbs up as fans applauded while he was carted off. Hill also was injured on the play and was helped onto a cart.