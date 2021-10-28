Arizona Lottery: Lake Havasu City trio wins $108M jackpot

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Lottery announced Thursday that three members of a Lake Havasu City family have claimed the $108 million Mega Millions jackpot from an Oct. 22 drawing. Lottery officials said the winners — a married man and woman and her brother — elected to remain anonymous, which is permitted under a 2019 Arizona law. Lottery officials said the family members are taking home $75.2 million before taxes after choosing the lump-sum cash option. According to officials, the winners said plan to buy a motorhome and “when the time is right, they will bid farewell to their jobs and see the country.”