Arizona reports 6,299 COVID cases after problem with data

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported nearly 6,300 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, an usually high number that state officials said included results previously delayed by a date-processing problem. Because of the problem that the Department of Health Services said occurred over the weekend and since has been resolved, the state reported only 158 additional cases on Monday and 450 on Tuesday. The state’s coronavirus dashboard has reported at least 2,000 additional cases on most days this month. The 62,99 additional cases and 81 more deaths reported Wednesday increased the state’s pandemic totals to nearly 1,157,000 cases and over 21,000 deaths.