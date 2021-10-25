Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 3:04 PM

3rd Pima County resident faces illegal voting charges

<i></i><br />
KION

By BOB CHRISTIE
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A Pima County man has been accused of voting in the 2020 election despite being a convicted felon who had not had his voting rights restored. The case announced Monday by the Arizona attorney general’s office is the third involving a felon who was able to cast a ballot in Pima County last year. Two of the men were registered as Democrats and one as a Republican. The secretary of state’s office and county recorders are notified of felony convictions and the state cancels voter registrations. It isn’t clear how the three men slipped through that system.

AP Arizona

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content