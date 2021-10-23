Arizona reports 3,145 additional COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row as the rate of daily deaths continued to rise. The 3,145 additional cases and 30 deaths reported by the state’s coronavirus dashboard increased Arizona’s pandemic totals to nearly 1,150,000 cases and over 20,850 deaths. The dashboard reported that virus-related hospitalizations dipped slightly, with nearly 1,690 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient hospital rooms on Friday. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths rose over the past two weeks. The rolling average of daily new cases dropped during the same period.