Body of California woman who drowned in Colorado River found

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a California woman who reportedly drowned along with her husband in the Colorado River last week has been recovered. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say the body of 68-year-old Suzan Weaver of Valley Center was pulled from the water Tuesday and positively identified. Authorities say the woman and 75-year-old James Weaver were traveling in their boat last Thursday when she fell in the river while trying to retrieve a personal item. They say James Weaver then entered the water to help but lost consciousness and his wife fell below the surface a short time later. James Weaver was taken to the shore, but lifesaving efforts by passing boaters and first responders were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.