Blues’ Pavel Buchnevich suspended 2 games for headbutting

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Louis Blues winger Pavel Buchnevich has been suspended two games for headbutting Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse. Buchnevich was thrown out of Monday’s game late in the first period Monday. He’ll miss the Blues’ upcoming games at Vegas and home against Los Angeles. The suspension costs Buchnevich $141,463 because he is a repeat offender. He was suspended one game for high-sticking last season while with the New York Rangers. This is the 26-year-old Russian’s first season with St. Louis.