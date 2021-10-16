Arizona reports 2,482 additional COVID cases, 9 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 2,482 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine more virus deaths as pandemic metrics showed continued slowing of the current surge as seen around the nation. The state’s dashboard said the pandemic totals increased to nearly 1,132,000 and 20,500 deaths. The dashboard also reported that 1,670 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Friday, the second straight day that virus hospitalizations dropped below 1,700 for the first time since mid-August. Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University data showed decline in seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases daily deaths in the past two weeks.