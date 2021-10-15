Mohave County Sheriff’s Office: 2 drown on Colorado River

AP Arizona

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County authorities say two people drowned Thursday on the Colorado River north of Lake Havasu City. The Sheriff’s Office said one person on board a boat fell into the water near Topock Gorge while trying to to retrieve a personal item and a second person then went in the water to help the first. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the second person lost consciousness while in the water. The office said that person was pulled from the water and taken to shore but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. The body of the person who fell in the river went below the river’s surface and couldn’t be located immediately. No identities were released.