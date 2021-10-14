No. 18 Arizona State looks to stay atop Pac-12 South vs Utah

AP Arizona

By The Associated Press

Arizona State can solidify its hold on first place in the Pac-12 South with a win over Utah. The Sun Devils have opened league play with wins over Colorado, UCLA, and Stanford while allowing 351.3 yards and 15.3 points per game. The Utes have bounced back from a 1-2 start with back-to-back wins over Washington State and USC. Utah’s offense has shown a resurgence since making a change at quarterback. A win over the Sun Devils would put the Utes in the driver’s seat atop the division.