Cardinals’ Murray, Browns’ Mayfield renew friendly rivalry

AP Arizona

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield were once college teammates and they remain friendly, fierce rivals. They meet for the second time as pros Sunday as the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals visit the Cleveland Browns. Murray has the Cards at 5-0 for their best start since 1974. The dynamic quarterback became close to Mayfield when they were both at Oklahoma, where they won consecutive Heisman Trophies. Mayfield is coming off a solid performance in a 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Both the Cardinals and Browns are dealing with numerous injury issues heading into the game.