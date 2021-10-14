Arizona laying conduit along highways to connect rural areas

AP Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona is launching a project to use interstate highways in the state to help provide broadband internet access to rural areas. The state Department of Transportation this week began laying fiber-optic conduit along southbound Interstate 17 in northern Arizona as part of a project with the Arizona Commerce Authority to provide more rural communities with affordable access to high-speed internet service. ADOT said there will be right-lane restrictions as crews lay the conduit in 3-mile sections between Flagstaff and just south of the junction with State Route 179 to Sedona. Legislation to authorize the project was approved last spring.