Skip to Content
AP Arizona
By
Published 8:38 PM

Arizona laying conduit along highways to connect rural areas

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona is launching a project to use interstate highways in the state to help provide broadband internet access to rural areas. The state Department of Transportation this week began laying fiber-optic conduit along southbound Interstate 17 in northern Arizona as part of a project with the Arizona Commerce Authority to provide more rural communities with affordable access to high-speed internet service. ADOT said there will be right-lane restrictions as crews lay the conduit in 3-mile sections between Flagstaff and just south of the junction with State Route 179 to Sedona. Legislation to authorize the project was approved last spring.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content