Arizona reports 2,029 additional virus cases, 71 more deaths

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday again reported over 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases amid continued slowing in the current surge. After 1,720 additional cases and no additional deaths were reported Monday, the state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 2,029 additional cases and 71 additional deaths. Arizona had reported at least 2,000 additional virus cases on 12 straight days before Monday. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona declined from 2,500.7 on Sept. 26 to 2,260.9 on Sunday. The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 42.7 to 35 during the same period.