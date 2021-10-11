Tucson police probe shooting by off-duty Border Patrol agent

AP Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say they are investigating the death of a man who allegedly was shot by an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent last weekend. They say officers received an emergency call from the agent Saturday night. Police say 38-year-old Edward Colin Colteaux was found shot at the scene on Tucson’s west side and later died from his wounds. Witnesses told investigators that Colteaux got into a confrontation with another person and the agent intervened. Tucson police are investigating the shooting while Border Patrol is handling the administrative aspect of the investigation. The name of the off-duty agent involved in the incident hasn’t been released. Police say no arrest or charges have been made at this time.