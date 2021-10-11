Phoenix mom whose girls went missing accused of child abuse

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse after her two young children were reported missing for hours before being found safe. Police say detectives developed probable cause to arrest 40-year-old Ashleigh Nicole Williams. The two sisters _ ages 3 and 4 _ were reported missing about 2 a.m. Sunday after last being seen Saturday night at the family’s apartment. The two girls were found around noon Sunday at a YMCA with a neighborhood woman who knows the girls and their mother. Court documents show Williams told police she took some drugs and passed out in the girls’ bedroom upstairs while they were playing downstairs Saturday.