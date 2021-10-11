Skip to Content
At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes

By JULIE WATSON
Associated Press

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others injured when a small plane crashed into a suburban San Diego neighborhood, destroying two homes and a delivery truck. UPS identified an employee among the dead. Officials didn’t immediately know conditions of the survivors of Monday’s crash in suburban Santee, or whether they were in the plane or on the ground. Witnesses described a retired couple being rescued from one home. The plane was a twin-engine Cessna flying from Yuma, Arizona, to San Diego.  It wasn’t immediately known how many people were on board.

Associated Press

