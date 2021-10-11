Arizona reports 1,760 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s daily dashboard is reporting 1,760 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The latest figures from the state Department of Health Services came out Monday. They show the state has now seen 1,120,361 cases and 20,382 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic started over a year ago. Hospitalizations of patients due to COVID-19 dipped slightly Sunday to 1,755. More than 4.2 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine in Arizona with nearly 3.8 million residents fully vaccinated.