2 found dead inside Tempe home after massive fire

AP Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have been found dead in a fire that tore through a Tempe home. Tempe fire officials say the deadly blaze erupted sometime around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Police say flames were coming from almost every window when multiple crews showed up. Once the fire was finally extinguished, firefighters found two bodies in the home. Television footage shows the one-story house completely gutted with a partially collapsed roof. Authorities have not officially identified the two fatalities. Neighbors say an elderly woman and her adult daughter lived in the house. It appears the home had no working smoke detectors. A cause of the fire has not been determined.