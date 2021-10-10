Arizona reports 2,182 more COVID-19 cases and 32 more deaths

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 2,182 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths. The latest numbers increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,118.601 cases and 20,382 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The Arizona Department of Health Service’s coronavirus dashboard also reported COVID-19-related hospitalizations continuing to range below 1,800 with 1,775 virus patients occupying beds as of Saturday. That was up 22 from Friday, but more than 300 below the peak of the current wave. During the current surge, daily reported increases in cases reached as high as 4,740 while daily reported increases in the death toll topped 100 three times and virus-related patient counts exceeded 2,000 for weeks.