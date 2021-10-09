Oklahoma QB Rattler benched vs. Texas again; future unclear

AP Arizona

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

Last year, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler’s benching against Texas was temporary. This year’s was much more complicated. Rattler had two early turnovers against the Longhorns in 2020 and was replaced by Tanner Mordecai. He re-entered the game and rallied the Sooners to a 53-45 win in four overtimes. This year, the preseason first-team AP All-American again was benched after two early turnovers. This time Caleb Williams replaced him and rallied the sixth-ranked Sooners from an 18-point deficit to win 55-48. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley did not commit to a starter for Saturday’s game against TCU.