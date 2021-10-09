Arizona Newspapers Association list winners of annual awards

AP Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Daily Star and the Navajo Times won top honors in the Arizona Newspapers Association’s annual awards announced Saturday. The Arizona Daily Star in Tucson earned Arizona Newspaper of the Year in the daily category. One of its journalists, Tim Steller was named the 2021 Journalist of the Year for his work covering the U.S.-Mexico border. The Navajo Times based in Window Rock won for Newspaper of the Year in the non-daily category. A total of 36 newspapers submitted 884 entries. They were judged by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association and The Associated Press’ West regional bureau.