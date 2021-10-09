Arizona Daily Star, Navajo Times win top newspaper awards

AP Arizona

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Daily Star and the Navajo Times won top honors in the Arizona Newspapers Association’s annual Better Newspapers Contest. The Arizona Daily Star earned 2021 Newspaper of the Year in the daily category, while the Navajo Times won in the non-daily category. The awards were presented Saturday at the Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino in Chandler. A total of 36 newspapers submitted more than 880 entries. Journalist of the Year and Photographer of the Year honors went to the Arizona Daily Star. Staffers of the Navajo Times and the Scottsdale Independent received the awards in the non-daily category.