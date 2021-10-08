Tucson man gets 10 years in prison for having child porn

AP Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz, (AP) — A Tucson man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona announced the sentence for 59-year-old Robert Henderson, Jr., on Friday. Henderson was charged in 2019 after investigators identified him as a user of a file-sharing network where he had obtained child pornography. The case was prosecuted as part a U.S. Justice Department program created 15 years ago called Project Safe Childhood. Henderson will be subject to strict supervision once he is released from prison. He will also have to complete a sex offender treatment program and register as a sex offender.