Arizona murder case against US Air Force airman goes to jury

AP Arizona

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jurors began deliberations Friday in the murder trial against a U.S. Air Force airman. Mark Gooch faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in Sasha Krause’s death. She disappeared from the Mennonite community where she lived near Farmington, New Mexico, in January 2020. Her body was found more than a month later on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona. Attorneys in the case made closing arguments Friday. Authorities tied Gooch to Krause’s death using cellphone and other records. Gooch’s attorney says the prosecution hasn’t proven beyond a reasonable doubt that Gooch is responsible.