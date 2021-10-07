US House panel examines Arizona election review effects

AP Arizona

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic members of a U.S. House committee questioned Arizona officials on the potential damage that a partisan review of the state’s 2020 election results had on trust in American elections. Two Republican leaders of the county subjected to the recount testified in Washington on Thursday that they believed the damage was severe. Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates called the failure to accept election results showing showing now-President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump “without a doubt the biggest threat to our democracy” in his lifetime. Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee argued the GOP-controlled Arizona Senate’s ”audit” found significant issues with how the election was run.