2 die after truck with fake license plate crashes in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 10 outside of Tucson that involved a pickup truck with a fake license plate. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a state trooper unsuccessfully tried to stop the truck around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. They say the driver exited the freeway near Mescal and lost control of the truck and it rolled into the emergency lane adjacent to a ramp. DPS officials say two of the three people in the truck were pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was airlifted to a Tucson hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. DPS officials didn’t immediately release the names and ages of the two people who died.