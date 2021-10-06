Arizona reports 2,041 additional COVID deaths; averages rise

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Wednesday reported 2,041 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 more deaths amid increases in the state’s rolling averages of additional cases and deaths over the past two weeks. The Department of Health Service’s pandemic dashboard reported that the state’s pandemic totals increased to 1,108,830 cases and 20,250 deaths. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from 2,467.1 on Sept. 20 to 2,762.6 on Sunday. The average of daily deaths from 40 to 41.6 during the same period. The state’s dashboard wasn’t immediately updated to show the latest hospitalization figures for COVID-19 patients.