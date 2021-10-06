2 pilots are killed in crash of business jet in east Georgia

AP Arizona

THOMSON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have identified two pilots killed in the crash of a business jet in east Georgia. The McDuffie Coroner’s Office says they are 73-year-old Raymond Bachman of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and 63-year-old Claude Duchesne of El Paso, Texas. The Dassault Falcon 20 went down Tuesday morning in a field in the Thomson area. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, to Georgia’s Thomson-McDuffie County Airport.