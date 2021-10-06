2 dead, several others injured after Arizona freeway crash

AP Arizona

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead and several others injured after a fiery crash north of Casa Grande. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 10 involved three semi-trucks and several other vehicles. They say one a semi-truck crossed through the freeway’s dirt median into oncoming traffic and crashed into two other big rigs. DPS officials say one semi-truck burst into flames and the other two rolled over. DPS officials said several vehicles then crashed into the big rigs. They say two people were declared dead on the scene and several others were taken to area hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries.