Pac-12’s CFP chances not quite dead even after Oregon loss

AP Arizona

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

The kneejerk reaction to Oregon’s loss to Stanford was that the Pac-12′s College Football Playoff hopes were gone. But that’s not quite the case. The conference still has a shot to get a team into the playoff for the first time since 2017, though the road definitely got a lot tougher with Stanford’s 31-24 overtime win over the Ducks. The conference hasn’t won a playoff game since Oregon reached the title game in 2014. The Pac-12′s last national championship in football was by Southern California in 2004, a title that was later vacated by the BCS due to NCAA sanctions.