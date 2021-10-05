Bisbee deputy police chief resigns after arrest in Phoenix

AP Arizona

BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) — Bisbee’s deputy police chief has resigned after being arrested on suspicion of assault and resisting arrest charges accusing him of pushing and punching a man in the face and then kicking a Phoenix officer in the chest. The Herald-Review reports that 40-year-old Christopher “Joey” Long resigned on Sept. 27, four days after he was arrested by Phoenix police. A probable-cause statement said Long was under the influence of alcohol or drugs when the incident occurred in front of a downtown Phoenix hotel. Court records didn’t list an attorney for Long who might comment on his behalf, and The Herald-Review said multiple attempts to contact Long since his arrest were unsuccessful.