Arizona launches command center to combat cyberattacks

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has launched a Cyber Command Center that will deal with threats to government computers. Ducey said Monday during a ceremony at the state Department of Public Safety’s Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center in Phoenix that the new command center will be critical in ensuring the state’s cyber infrastructure remains safe and secure. The center will be a central location for cybersecurity professionals and local, state and federal agencies to prevent and respond to cyberattacks. Authorities say the Arizona Department of Homeland Security detected and alerted on approximately 68 million threats and protected state websites from more than 800,000 cyberattacks last month.