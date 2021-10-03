Arizona reports 2,255 more COVID-19 cases and 3 more deaths

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 2,255 more COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals to 1,102,422 cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago and 20,137 known deaths. Arizona had reported 2,942 cases and 95 deaths on Saturday and 3,642 cases with 55 deaths on Friday. The Friday numbers made Arizona the 11th state to record with more than 20,000 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic started. The state’s coronavirus dashboard also showed that more than 4.2 million people (58.6% of Arizona’s population) have received at least one dose of vaccine in Arizona with over 3.7 million residents fully vaccinated (51.9% of the population).