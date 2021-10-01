Skip to Content
2 shot dead in argument among neighbors on suburban street

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police say an argument among neighbors erupted in violence in a suburban Phoenix community, resulting in the shooting deaths of two people on a residential sidewalk. Mesa Police Department said Friday that 41-year-old Justin Keith Peterson was arrested in connection with the killing of 39-year-old Ivana D. Liversedge during the argument shortly before midnight Thursday. Police are still investigating the killing of a second person, 54-year-old Shawn M Conner. He was also shot on the sidewalk during the late night quarrel. Liversedge and Conner were acquaintances who got into an argument with Peterson and his wife before the shooting occurred.  

