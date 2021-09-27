Rare orange lobster saved and donated to an Arizona aquarium

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A rare orange lobster has found a home at an Arizona aquarium instead of becoming someone’s dinner. Phoenix TV station ABC15 reports that the unique lobster was discovered over the summer by staff at the Japanese restaurant Nobu in Scottsdale. The restaurant staff contacted the Odysea Aquarium and ultimately donated the crustacean. The Odysea’s director of animal care Dave Peranteau says the chance of finding an orange lobster in the wild is one in 30 million and the aquarium is really fortunate to have it in its collection now. The unnamed lobster is currently being cared for behind the scenes while the aquarium’s staff prepares its habitat.