New Mexico man drives off with his 4 children after dispute

AP Arizona

TSAYATOH, N.M. (AP) — The Navajo Division of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for four missing children in New Mexico. Authorities say the children _ ages 2, 5, 7 and 10 _ allegedly were taken by their father after Navajo police responded to a domestic incident Thursday in Tsayatoh. Police say the man drove off with the children in a vehicle that was later found abandoned and the five were believed to be traveling by foot. Tsayatoh is located in a rural area of the Navajo Nation about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Gallup, N.M.