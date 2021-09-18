Maricopa County attorney: Returning to work after treatment

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel plans to return to work Monday after getting treatment for nearly three weeks for anxiety as well as an eating disorder and alcohol use. Adel said in a statement Friday that she had returned home and would continue to make her recovery a priority but had been cleared by her medical team to return to work. Adel required surgery on the night of the 2020 general election for a head injury from a fall that she told the Arizona Republic occurred previously when she tripped on power cords.