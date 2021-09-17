SpaceX’s 1st private crew motivates cancer kids from orbit

AP Arizona

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s first private crew is taking in sweeping views of Earth that few have witnessed. The capsule’s four space tourists are flying exceedingly high, even by NASA standards. SpaceX got the chartered flight into a 363-mile orbit following Wednesday night’s launch, higher than the International Space Station. The heath care worker on board chatted Thursday with patients at St. Jude Children’s hospital. That’s where she was treated for bone cancer almost 20 years ago and now works. The three-day flight ends with a splashdown off the Florida coast this weekend.