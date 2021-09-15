Phoenix woman accused of fatally sedating 2 young daughters

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix woman has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two young daughters. Police say 35-year-old Retta Renee Cruse was booked into jail Tuesday after being released from a hospital following treatment for alleged self-inflicted stab wounds. According to court documents, police responded to a 911 call at a Phoenix apartment on Sept. 8 and found the girls _ ages 4 and 9 _ dead on a bed with their arms around each other and no apparent signs of trauma. Police say toxicology results still are pending, but Cruse is accused of using over-the-counter and prescription drugs to sedate and overdose the girls.