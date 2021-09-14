Divided SRP board OKs expansion of gas-burning power plant

AP Arizona

PHHOENIX (AP) — The Salt River Project’s board of directors was sharply divided as it approved a plan to more than double the size of a natural gas-burning power plant in Coolidge to provide additional electricity for metro Phoenix during peak-use periods. The board voted 8-6 Monday for a $953 million expansion of the Coolidge Generating Station after hearing hours of testimony dominated by opposition to the project. The Arizona Republic reports that opponents mainly focused on carbon emissions that would contribute to climate change., SRP officials said the additional generators’ quick-start capability would give the utility flexibility to include more power generated by wind and solar.