Gilbert sharp as Diamondbacks hurt Mariners again in 5-4 win

AP Arizona

By CHRIS TALBOTT

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Gilbert gave up two hits in another sharp outing, Ketel Marte homered and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 5-4. Arizona did more damage to the Mariners’ AL wild-card hopes with its second straight win, taking the series from a team that was surging just two days ago. Seattle is now three games behind Boston for the second wild-card spot with the Red Sox coming to town Monday for a three-game series. The Diamondbacks broke open a 1-1 game with four consecutive hits off reliever Anthony Misiewicz (4-5) to start the sixth inning. Henry Ramos’ two-run double made it 3-1 and rookie Seth Beer finished off the string of hits with an RBI single.