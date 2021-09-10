Maricopa County’s top prosecutor seeks treatment for anxiety

AP Arizona

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel is seeking treatment for an eating disorder and alcohol use. The county’s top prosecutor issued a statement Friday saying she’s getting treatment for anxiety and unhealthy coping mechanisms after “a very difficult year for me medically, professionally and personally. Adel fell and suffered a major head injury on Election Day last year requiring extended treatment. She’s also faced intense scrutiny after her office brought serious gang charges against protesters. Adel later ordered the charges dismissed and placed the lead prosecutor on leave. She says she is in daily contact with her staff.