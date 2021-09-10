Backpage trial resumes after defendant’s negative COVID test

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — The trial of the former operators of the classified site Backpage.com is continuing after one of the defendants tested negative for the coronavirus. Witness testimony resumed in front of a jury in federal court in downtown Phoenix Friday morning. Andrew Padilla, who worked as the site’s operations manager, was present a day after not feeling well. The judge ordered a recess so that Padilla could get a COVID-19 test. Michael Lacey, James Larkin, Padilla and three other Backpage employees are on trial on prostitution facilitation charges in what authorities say was a scheme to knowingly sell ads for sex. All six have pleaded not guilty to the charges.